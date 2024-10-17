Flare (FLR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $731.59 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $731.59 million and $4.99 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,609,477,309 coins and its circulating supply is 50,348,427,690 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,633,214,496.74432 with 50,343,093,498.35237 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01455774 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,887,748.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

