FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 2,469 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

