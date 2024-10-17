FLC Capital Advisors Has $683,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.80. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

