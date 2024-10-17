FLC Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.24% of First Foundation worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Foundation by 35.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $128,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $435.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.