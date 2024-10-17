FLC Capital Advisors Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,399,000. Madrone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,929,000 after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
