FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

FMC Stock Up 1.6 %

FMC stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

