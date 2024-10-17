Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

