FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) CEO Stephen Preston Buys 3,540 Shares

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

Shares of FVR remained flat at $18.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 304,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,793. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.