Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717 in the last 90 days. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 2,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

