Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2,063.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $840.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $919.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.