Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.