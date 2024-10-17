Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

