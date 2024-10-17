Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 159 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,862.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

ANET stock opened at $406.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

