Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $69,384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

CHD stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

