Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,442,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $304,292,000 after purchasing an additional 699,642 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

