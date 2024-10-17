Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HWM opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

