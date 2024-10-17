Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

FULT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,655. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

