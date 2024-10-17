Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.
Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
FULT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,655. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73.
Fulton Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on FULT
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- NuScale Rockets Higher on Amazon Deal: How High Can It Go?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Micron Could Rally All The Way Through Q4
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Should Warren Buffett’s Favorite Stock be Yours Too?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.