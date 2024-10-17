FY2024 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $216.05 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average is $254.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.