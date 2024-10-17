Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72. 714,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,218,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Gannett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gannett

Gannett Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $808.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 22.3% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 496,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 781,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.1% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 703,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.