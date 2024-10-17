Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,189. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,041 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

