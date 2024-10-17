GateToken Price Tops $9.07 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $825.38 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $9.07 or 0.00013349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,926.67 or 0.99977529 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,006,816 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,004,427.2088274 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.07899715 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,617,806.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.