GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.