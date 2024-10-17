GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $278.00 and last traded at $278.00, with a volume of 16007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.77.

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

