GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 6050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.56%.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

