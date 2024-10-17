GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 6050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.56%.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
