GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.32.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,200.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,200.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,215,579.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,668 shares of company stock worth $20,542,738. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.