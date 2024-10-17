Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 14,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $6,575,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 1,719,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,580. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

