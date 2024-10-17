Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $211.82 and last traded at $234.80, with a volume of 1510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.38.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

