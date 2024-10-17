Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 240.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

