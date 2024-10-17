Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Short Interest Update

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GLAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAC. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.