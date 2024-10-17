Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

