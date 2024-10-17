Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
NYSE:GNL opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Global Net Lease Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Featured Stories
