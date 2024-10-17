Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 72,066 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,363,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,290,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 368,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

