Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 448,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 393,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,029. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

