Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. 415,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.