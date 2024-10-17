Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after buying an additional 637,572 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 596,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,515. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.