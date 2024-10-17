Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,768 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 3,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,211. The company has a market capitalization of $454.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

