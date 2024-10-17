Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 35,570 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,727. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

