Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $248.31. 2,952,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,839. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.