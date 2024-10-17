Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.