Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Update

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut Gogoro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro Stock Up 5.0 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gogoro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogoro Inc. ( NASDAQ:GGR Free Report ) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gogoro were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 2,077,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.94 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 19.11%.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Featured Articles

