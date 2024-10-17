Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Update

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark cut Gogoro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gogoro Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of GGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 2,077,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.36.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.94 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 19.11%.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.
Featured Articles
