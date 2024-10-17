Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 570.9 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.