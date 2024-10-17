Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.85 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). 572,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 293,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.79.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

