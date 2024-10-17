Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,575,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

