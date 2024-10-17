Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 13,645 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 91,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,318. The firm has a market cap of $774.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

