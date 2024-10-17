Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 194,714 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,714 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 2.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $36,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,869,000 after acquiring an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $84,108,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XMHQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.50. 54,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

