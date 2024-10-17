Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 31,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,609,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 333,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

