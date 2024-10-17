Good Life Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,064 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,292. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

