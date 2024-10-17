Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,726. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

