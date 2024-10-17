Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $150.07. 1,626,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

