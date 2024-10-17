Good Life Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,608 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,148.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 706,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 684,923 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 311,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.