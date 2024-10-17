Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

KBWB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 306,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,668. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

